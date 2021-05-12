Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,798 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

