Sandy Spring Bank Sells 54,445 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,445 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

T opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

