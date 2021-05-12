Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.63

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.63 and traded as high as C$39.86. Saputo shares last traded at C$39.41, with a volume of 277,328 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

