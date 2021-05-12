Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) PT Raised to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STSA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 1,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,575. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 747,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.