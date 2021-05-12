Savant Capital LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $137.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.