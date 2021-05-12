Savant Capital LLC Has $48.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $48,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. 2,431,395 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.