Savant Capital LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 316,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,422 shares of company stock worth $518,500,961 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.32 on Wednesday, hitting $299.21. The stock had a trading volume of 537,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $848.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

