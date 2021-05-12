Savant Capital LLC Has $51.64 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,277,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. David Loasby raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.95. 188,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,410. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

