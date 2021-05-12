Savant Capital LLC Has $52.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,257 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $52,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.26. 2,188,448 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.