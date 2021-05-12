Savant Capital LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.50. 144,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

