Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after acquiring an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,267. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56.

