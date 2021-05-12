Savant Capital LLC Purchases 4,555 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. 78,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

