Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.3% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 111,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 574,082 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 93.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,111,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

