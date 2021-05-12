Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,821 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 88,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 267.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

