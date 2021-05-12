Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.57

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.57 and last traded at C$19.01, with a volume of 116711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.08.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.07, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$957,710. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,370.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

