Scala Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $82,733.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,852,604,071 coins and its circulating supply is 10,052,604,071 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

