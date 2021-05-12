Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

