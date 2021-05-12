Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,596.60

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,596.60 ($33.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,675 ($34.95). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,630 ($34.36), with a volume of 15,896 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,596.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,316.42. The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

