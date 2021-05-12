Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 54,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,737. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

