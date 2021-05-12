Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,255. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

