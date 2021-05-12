Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 79,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,432. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27.

