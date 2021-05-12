Science in Sport (LON:SIS) PT Raised to GBX 100

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SIS traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 72.44 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,884. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.87 million and a PE ratio of -56.15. Science in Sport has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

In other Science in Sport news, insider Tim Wright acquired 34,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,647.65 ($32,202.31).

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.