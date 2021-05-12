Scotiabank Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$9.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.16.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.84. 683,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,222. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.19 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.