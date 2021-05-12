Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.35 ($83.94).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €68.54 ($80.64) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.41.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

