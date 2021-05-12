Scry.info Market Cap Achieves $3.80 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $261,285.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00084315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.10 or 0.01063701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00072748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00113338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.88 or 0.10164521 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

