Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 14.3% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SEA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after acquiring an additional 566,275 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock traded down $11.05 on Wednesday, hitting $217.72. The stock had a trading volume of 96,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average of $218.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.