SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.89 and last traded at $45.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEEK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

