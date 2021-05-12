SEEN Market Capitalization Tops $5.83 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.28 or 0.00015837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $7,163.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

