Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SEER traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 7,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $16,842,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $175,000.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

