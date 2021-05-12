SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SelectQuote updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE SLQT traded down $5.78 on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -137.25. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,401,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,827,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 972,823 shares of company stock worth $27,185,798. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.