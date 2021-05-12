Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $60.09 million and $6.81 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.01048953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00113828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.88 or 0.09963457 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

