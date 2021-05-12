SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $9.33. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 4,142,773 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $35.79 million, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.