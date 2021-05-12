SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

SEMR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,944. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

