Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Position Lifted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.10% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 48.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 470.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

