Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.83% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON SENS opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.53. Sensyne Health has a 52-week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £259.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88.
About Sensyne Health
