Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.83% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON SENS opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.53. Sensyne Health has a 52-week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £259.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

