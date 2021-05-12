Sentivate (SNTVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.64 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 54.5% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $113.19 million and $4.64 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.01007274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00114346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062511 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

