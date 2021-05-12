Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.05

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.05 and traded as low as $10.54. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 28,783,261 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.40 by ($9.13). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 105.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

