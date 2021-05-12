Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON SENX traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 3.11 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,936,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.16. The stock has a market cap of £35.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Serinus Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.