Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON SENX traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 3.11 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,936,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.16. The stock has a market cap of £35.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Serinus Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11).
Serinus Energy Company Profile
