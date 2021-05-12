Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Insider Tammy R. Moore Sells 3,689 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,842. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

