Shard Trading Down 30% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Shard has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

