Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Sells $220,912.24 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $142,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $388,664.18.

STTK traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 398,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,616. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STTK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.