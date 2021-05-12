Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Sells $388,664.18 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $388,664.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $143,927.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24.

NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 398,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,616. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

