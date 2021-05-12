Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 14,057 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $383,334.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $221,635.38.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 398,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

