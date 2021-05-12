Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 8,227 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $221,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $383,334.39.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,616. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STTK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.