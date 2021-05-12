SHIELD One Day Volume Reaches $239.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 46% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $277,210.34 and approximately $239.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,544.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.42 or 0.07561599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.68 or 0.02646798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.23 or 0.00654935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00186953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.43 or 0.00816647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.60 or 0.00664773 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00658044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007155 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.