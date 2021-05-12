Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.50 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $5.50 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.72 or 0.00021577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00558573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00250609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.99 or 0.01228091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00034223 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

