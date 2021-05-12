Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.83% of Shift Technologies worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

