Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.94 million.
SFT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,172. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
