Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.94 million.

SFT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,172. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFT. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

