Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOUR. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,687. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,182,785 shares of company stock valued at $295,401,378. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

