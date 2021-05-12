Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $66.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,573. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.